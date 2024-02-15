Some are returning Apple Vision Pro – but suggested sales are a lot higher
There are certainly a bunch of vocal users returning their Apple Vision Pro headsets - but sales appear to be higher than expected.
There are certainly a bunch of vocal users returning their Apple Vision Pro headsets for numerous reasons. Some say it’s giving them headaches. Some say it’s just too expensive at $3,499. And others say the use cases are limited.
Some are just returning them because they always intended to and the return window for headsets that were pre-ordered in the US closes tomorrow.
However, as always social media makes an issue appear bigger than it is. Analysts suggest that initial Apple Vision Pro sales were somewhere between 160,000-200,000 including the pre-order. And that wouldn’t include any sales that have happened since.
As part of this estimate, hit-and-miss Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggested the figure had hit somewhere between 160-180K for the device during the pre-order weekend. Home deliveries sold out with store pickups soon following.
Kuo suggests that because Vision Pro is a niche device demand might taper off quite quickly.
Although a few have complained of motion sickness, most reviewers have not found this and in its guidance Apple states that “Vision Pro is designed to minimize the risk of motion sickness and suggests some advice to minimise the risk, such as starting with a short session, taking regular breaks and being aware of symptoms. It also says that apps with high-motion content are labelled in the App Store.
Apple does also have some specific guidance available here: If you experience motion sickness while using your Apple Vision Pro.
It was thought that Apple would produce around half a million Vision Pro headsets as part of the initial production run.