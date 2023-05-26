TAG Heuer Monaco gets a skeleton dial to mark the 2023 Monaco Grand Prix

This weekend, Formula 1 fans will tune into the 80th Monaco Grand Prix to watch the world’s fastest cars and drivers race around the iconic principality. To celebrate the occasion, TAG Heuer is launching three new additions to its popular Monaco collection.

These three colourful chronographs, each with their own unique inspiration, mark the brand’s first use of a skeleton dial in the Monaco’s 50-year history. They’re designed to offer a more modern interpretation of the racing chronograph, which should appeal to a younger audience.

The three new open work dial variants include, “Original Blue”, “Racing Red”, and “Turquoise”.

The “Original Blue” draws inspiration from the first-ever TAG Heuer Monaco launched in 1969. The blue and red colours are featured on the dial, with blue also found on the column wheel and oscillating mass.

The “Racing Red” is a nod to the racing DNA of the Monaco, with TAG claiming the colour red references the sparks made on race tracks (try telling that to your mates at the pub without getting embarrassed). We think the black, red and silver touches on the dial look particularly menacing. It’s complemented by a red column wheel and red engravings visible on the oscillating mass.

Finally, the “Turquoise” piece offers a completely new take on the Monaco’s design. The turquoise found on the dial, column wheel, and oscillating mass is intended to be a nod to Monaco’s coastline.

Powering all three models is the in-house Heuer 02 movement. It employs a conventional column wheel to activate the chronograph and boasts an 80-hour power reserve, one of the longest for a chronograph in the watch industry.

All models also have a case made from grade 2 sandblasted titanium and feature Super-LumiNova on the carved indexes and hands. The date window also has the same luminous treatment, making it the first TAG Heuer Monaco that has a date that can be read in the dark.

The watches are finished with a bi-material strap, combining rubber and leather for optimal comfort and style. These straps come in black or blue, depending on which model you opt for.

The watch has an RRP of $10,750/£9350 and is available to buy now from TAG Heuer’s website.

Best Casio G-Shock watch: from eye-catching classics to feature-packed fitness trackers