Amazon unleashes a deluge of new Fire tablets for adults and kids alike

You want new tablets? Amazon’s got new tablets. So. Many. New. Tablets. (Deep breath.) Kicking things off: the new Fire HD 10 (£149.99). It’s thinner, lighter and more powerful. You get an octa-core 2.0GHz processor, 3GB of RAM, uniform bezels, 12 hours of battery life and a brighter full HD display. Not enough clout? Then try the Fire HD 10 Plus (£179.99), with 4GB of RAM, a premium finish and wireless charging. Cough up £209.99 and you can upgrade to a productivity bundle, with a detachable keyboard case (£49.99 on its own) and Microsoft 365 Personal subscription. But what of the children? Won’t somebody think of the children? Oh, Amazon has. The next-gen Fire HD 10 Kids (£199.99) ramps up battery life, adds USB-C and still comes in the near-indestructible case parents love. For older kids, there’s the Fire 10 Kids Pro (£199.99) – also in 8in (£139.99) and 7in (£99.99) editions. This has expanded Amazon Kids+ content, a digital store where children can request access to apps and games, a filtered web browser, voice calling with parent-approved contacts and ad-free radio. To reflect the owner’s age, the Home screen’s more like the adult one and the cases are thinner – although they’ll still protect the tablet from a whack if your little darling gets a bit too frustrated with a game you unwisely approved.