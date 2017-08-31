Sony Xperia XZ1 says hello to HDR

Sony's 4K-toting XZ Premium is about as kick-ass as Xperia phones get, but it's like trying to eat an entire chocolate cake - you can have too much of a good thing. The Xperia XZ1, though, is more like a wafer-thin mint: just the right amount of excellent, with the same Snapdragon 835 CPU, same 19MP snapper capable of 960fps super-slow motion video, and same trademark Sony design. Only this one sticks to 1080p, which should make it a little easier on your wallet. It'll still handle HDR video though, so your Netlfix and Amazon Prime boxset binges will look as crazy colourful as they would on a top-end TV. It'll be going on sale later this month, for £599.99.