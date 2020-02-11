Samsung’s Galaxy S20 wants to be the new Android king

You have to feel for Samsung. This time each year it unveils a load of smartphones destined to hog the top spot in ‘best phone’ lists internet-wide, and every year said phones are mercilessly leaked to the extent that, by the time the official announcement happens, it has all the impact of an underwater roundhouse kick. But that doesn’t mean that Team Android shouldn’t be excited. The S20 line (no, you haven’t been asleep for 10 years) is predictably catnip for spec hounds. Both the 6.2in S20 and 6.7in S20 Plus sport HDR+ AMOLED displays with 120Hz support. Both come with Samsung’s latest processor, 10MP selfie snappers and 5G capability. Where the two flagships differ slightly is in the rear camera department. The S20 has a triple camera setup, consisting of a 12MP ultra-wide lens, a 12MP wide-angle and a 64MP telephoto. Opt for the Plus and you get an additional Time of Flight (ToF) sensor. The larger model also comes with 12GB of RAM as standard (there’s also an 8GB entry level option on the S20), optional 512GB of storage, and a 4,500mAh battery to the S20’s 4,000mAh cell. But either way, you're getting one hell of a blower. Upgrade from March 13, with prices starting from £800 for the S20, and £1,000 for the Plus.