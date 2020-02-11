The best Samsung Galaxy S20 deals - £39/m w/60GB data on O2

The Samsung Galaxy S20 is here – avoiding 11 through 19 and jumping up ten numbers with a seriously feature-packed, desirable flagship.

With so many cameras for photographic flexibility round back, a gorgeous panel up front interrupted only by a hole punch camera, a huge battery and super-powerful next gen mobile processor, you have a lot to look forward to here.

And the best bit? It’s already ready to pre-order, and we’ve found the best deals worth your hard-earned money. Welcome to a new decade of smartphone power!

Of course, if you’d rather forego the whole contract thing, you can buy one Sim free for £799.99. Buy it here.

