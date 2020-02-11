The best Samsung Galaxy S20 deals - £39/m w/60GB data on O2

The Samsung Galaxy S20 is here – avoiding 11 through 19 and jumping up ten numbers with a seriously feature-packed, desirable flagship.
With so many cameras for photographic flexibility round back, a gorgeous panel up front interrupted only by a hole punch camera, a huge battery and super-powerful next gen mobile processor, you have a lot to look forward to here.
And the best bit? It’s already ready to pre-order, and we’ve found the best deals worth your hard-earned money. Welcome to a new decade of smartphone power!
Of course, if you’d rather forego the whole contract thing, you can buy one Sim free for £799.99. Buy it here.
Don't forget - you will need a case! Here are the best options for you.
Samsung Galaxy S20 best deals - £30/m w/60GB data on O2
All networks have pulled out the big guns when it comes to special offers on Samsung’s new beast. But if we were going to pick one definitive favourite deal of its launch, we’ve got to go with O2 for its sheer level of data and low cost.
O2
- 60GB data
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
Total cost of ownership: £1111
EE
- 60GB data
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
- Up to £350 off when you trade in an old phone
Total cost of ownership: £1255
Get yours here for just £49 a month with £79.99 upfront cost
Vodafone
- 20GB data
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
Total cost of ownership: £1123
ID Mobile
- 5GB data
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
- Get up to £375 when you trade in selected Samsung devices and purchase a phone from the Samsung Galaxy S20 series by 28/04/2020
Total cost of ownership: £1059.75
Get yours here for just £39.99 a month with £99.99 upfront cost
Going 5G?
The technology is just around the corner, so it makes sense that you’d start asking about 5G. Well, the Samsung Galaxy S20 does come in a 5G variant, and our favourite deal comes (once again) straight from O2!
- 90GB data
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
- 5G for the Price of 4G
Total cost of ownership: £1375
Get yours here for just £49 a month with £199 upfront cost
Best of the rest
Want to shop around? We don’t blame you! That’s why we have this handy list just below of all the good GS20 deals kicking about.