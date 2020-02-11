The best cases for Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 Plus and S20 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S20 series is here – and it’s packing a whole lot of tech that we’re sure you’re going to love!

From the gorgeous full-screen display interrupted only by a hole punch camera and the massive array of cameras on the back, to the next generation chipsets moving things along at a lightning pace with a beasty battery set to keep it going all day. This is a flagship that’s going to make a lot of people very happy.

...until you drop it. We’ve all been there – as the constructions of said phones get so premium to the point they must be treated like your next-born child, you need a case for this blend of glass and metal.

So, let us help you with that. We’re pretty good at spotting good cases, and that’s what we’re here to do! Grab a cuppa, shop the latest S20 deals and check out the best cases worth your hard-earned money.

