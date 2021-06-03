Samsung offers ultra-affordable 5G with the £199 Galaxy A22 5G

You don’t have to break the bank to afford a 5G-capable phone anymore, as evidenced by recent bargain options like the Motorola Moto G50 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G. Now Samsung is joining the party with its most affordable 5G phone to date, the Galaxy A22 5G. At just £199, this budget blower packs a giant 6.6” FHD+ display with a smooth 90Hz refresh rate, a surely long-lasting 5,000mAh battery pack, and of course 5G support for speedy connectivity on the go. There’s a quad-camera array on the rear for versatile snapping, and while the price suggests only modest processing power, we imagine this list of perks should make up for it at this price. The Galaxy A22 5G will roll out in the UK early this summer.