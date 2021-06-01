Xiaomi seems to be pumping out fresh budget phones at roughly the same rate Tiesto churns out rave-friendly bangers and now it's added the budget Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G to the setlist.

It joins a selection of feature-stacked blowers for a nice price, from the Mi 11 Lite to the excellent Redmi Note 10 Pro, but the Chinese giant’s latest launch delivers a key future-proofing feature missing from previous handsets – namely 5G support.

However, this all-new Redmi Note 10 5G also strips out some of the best bits of that Pro model, including the gorgeous OLED screen and 108MP camera. So is this latest device a case of too much sacrifice for too little benefit?

It's also got its work cut out to offer better value than the Motorola Moto G50 or Realme 8 5G that both offer 5G kicks for the same price, or to trouble the Stuff smartphone top 10.