Xiaomi's flagship Mi 11 Ultra and affordable Mi 11 Lite 5G have finally landed in the UK

Xiaomi has launched its flagship Mi 11 Ultra (£1199) and lightweight Mi 11 Lite 5G (£399) in the UK. The Mi 11 Lite 5G is being pitched as an affordable handset that delivers premium features like a 64MP triple camera, 5G support, a fast-charging 4,250mAh battery, and a 6.55in AMOLED display. It's the Mi 11 Ultra that's the real star of the show, however, with the flagship handset claiming to "redefine smartphone photography and videography" thanks to a powerful rear camera comprising three pro-grade cameras that apparently rival professional DSLRs. The array includes a 50MP main camera equipped with a next-gen 1/1.12in super sensor, a 48MP periscope camera that supports 120x AI super zoom and 5x optical zoom, and a 48MP ultra-wide angle snapper with a 128-degree field of view. It's a versatile setup capable of capturing cinematic super-wide shots, macro photos, 8K video at 24fps, 4K video at 60fps, and slow-motion footage. Mi 11 Ultra owners will also be treated to a quad-curved 6.81in AMOLED DotDisplay, Qualcomm Snapgradon 888 processor, 20MP front-camera, 5000mAh battery, 12GB RAM, and 256GB of storage. Both handsets are available in the UK right now.