The Samsung Galaxy Fold packs a tablet within a $1,980 smartphone

Samsung might've held today's Unpacked event with the promise of the Galaxy S10, but it kicked off the event by finally unveiling the final form of its long-in-the-works foldable smartphone. The Galaxy Fold is unlike any handset we've ever seen. On the outside, this thick little number has a one-hand-friendly 4.6in display – but inside that glossy phone hides a huge 7.3in tablet-like Infinity Flex display, with the ability to seamlessly move between screens when you need a larger look at an app or video. It's packed with top-end tech, including a 7nm processor, 12GB RAM, 512GB of onboard memory, and a 4,380mAh dual-battery setup. However, it's also wildly expensive. The Samsung Galaxy Fold comes in LTE and 5G versions and starts at US$1,980, and releases on 26 April. We can't wait to try it… and to see who actually buys it.