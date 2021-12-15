Oppo joins the foldable club with the long-rumoured Find N

It’s clear that foldable phones are here to stay. The latest to join the club and flex its fold—in, fold-out chops is Oppo with the Find N that’ll sit alongside its Find X flagship phones.

Yesterday, Oppo announced AirGlass, essentially a ‘smart monocle’ along the lines of Google Glass.

Oppo says it has taken four years to develop the Find N, which has a curved design externally and uses a flexible ‘water-drop’ hinge to widen the angle of the fold when opened to reduce the crease in the display between the two halves. The hinge is also designed to minimise the gap between the 12-layer displays when the device is folded.

There’s a 5.49-inch outer and 7.1-inch inner landscape display with an 8.4:9 aspect ratio and 1-120hz variable refresh rate dependent on the content you’re viewing. The inner display includes a 0.03 mm layer of Flexion ultra-thin glass. Oppo says it is designed to fold and unfold 200,000 times over its lifetime.

The phone is available in China initially for ¥7699 for the 8GB memory, 256GB storage model (just over £900) so it should be well priced when and if it makes it to the UK and Europe. A 12GB+512GB version is also available.

The Find X uses Qualcomm’s high-end (though not latest-gen) Snapdragon 888 platform and boasts a 4,500 mAh battery. Oppo says this will give you all-day battery life, though the proof will be in the pudding with such thirsty displays. However, Oppo’s 33W SUPERVOOC Flash Charge tech can juice it back up to 100% in 70 minutes.

The Find N is available in black, white or purple (the back is made from Gorilla Glass Victus) and boasts a triple camera setup with a 50 megapixel Sony IMX 766 main sensor, 16 megapixel ultra-wide lens and 13 megapixel telephoto lens plus a selfie camera for both displays in case you’re video calling. There’s a fingerprint sensor in the power button on the side, too.

Oppo adds that the cam and spring structure inside the Flexion hinge means you can stand the device up when unfolded between 50-120 degrees for viewing videos or shooting video.

The company adds it has introduced new multitasking side-by-side features to ColorOS – when using a compatible app, you can swipe down with two fingers in the middle of the device to split the screen in half or turn a full-screen window into a floating window by pinching it with four fingers. The camera view enables you to see recent shots on one screen while seeing what your camera can on the other.