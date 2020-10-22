Huawei’s Mate 40 Pro series shoots for the stars

What’s most striking about the much anticipated (and heavily leaked) Mate 40 Pro (£1100) is the splendid circular ring on the back of the device, inspired by the mysteries surrounding black holes. Housed in this dreamy halo is a natty 50MP main camera, a 12MP periscope telephoto camera, plus an ultra-wide camera with a lovely wide f/1.8 aperture for pro-looking bokeh. It’s just as enticing on the front with a generous bezel-less 6.76in 90Hz OLED screen, there is a dual cut-out front-facing camera though - a small price to pay for fitting in all the family for a wide-angle selfie. Powered by the latest Kirin 9000 chipset, it’ll make light work of whatever tasks you throw at it. There’s still no Google services of course, but Huawei’s own Petal Search provides a load of apps and services you’ll need on the daily. Joining the Mate 40 Pro will be the Mate 40 Pro+ and the Mate 40 too, all available 13 November.