Huawei’s cutting-edge display takes the tablet experience to new heights

The new Huawei MatePad Pro 12.2-inch impresses in many ways. Not only is it the lightest 12-inch tablet on the market, a productivity powerhouse and blessed with unbelievable battery life (all of which we’ll get into later), it’s also the first model to benefit from Huawei’s incredible Tandem OLED PaperMatte Display.

This new display makes use of unique Tandem OLED architecture, which literally takes traditional single-layered OLED technology to new heights through nano-level pixel stacking. By stacking up OLED pixels, Huawei has been able to double the screen’s peak brightness to 2000 nits. This results in stunning 2,000,000:1 HDR visuals that look more true-to-life than older OLED screens and remain crystal-clear even when viewed in direct sunlight.

Stacks of appeal

Not only that, but pixel stacking also increases the service life of the display threefold compared to traditional OLED screens, meaning the screen won’t need replacing as quickly. It also, via an exclusive pixel isolation layer that controls light output, is 33% more power efficient, which helps conserve battery life whilst still serving up a beautifully bright and vibrant image.

Even setting aside these industry-leading Tandem OLED developments, the MatePad Pro 12.2-inch’s screen is a stunner. Its nanoscale etched PaperMatte finish minimises glare by eliminating 99% of environmental light interference, providing a comfortable viewing experience that’s easy on the eyes at any hour of the day. Huawei has also added new technology to eliminate the sparkle effect that can affect matte-finish screens, ensuring the image on the display remains clean and transparent at all times.

It’s versatile too, with a 3:2 aspect ratio, razor-sharp 2.8K resolution and silky smooth 144Hz refresh rate making it suitable for a myriad of activities – from productivity and digital art to movie watching and gaming. It even features pro-grade colour accuracy in both P3 and sRGB colour gamuts, meaning viewers can expect highly realistic 10-bit colours that closely reflect the source material.

A captivating canvas

All of the above means the MatePad Pro 12.2-inch works brilliantly with Huawei’s highly acclaimed GoPaint App, which has been specially enhanced for the new tablet. The app gives artists a vast array of tools to draw and paint with – over 150 brushes and 80 parameters, in fact, with highlights including Fluid Brush (which simulates the spread of liquid ink in real-time) and Splatter Brush (which simulates ink splatter from a variety of sources such as leaves and spray cans).

In a first for a digital art app, users can paint on huge canvases of up to 8K resolution, or for super-complex creative masterpieces, choose a smaller canvas with over 500 separate layers.

Super sound, serious stamina

Screen apart, the Huawei MatePad Pro 12.2-inch also benefits from great audio performance, which comes courtesy of an 8-driver speaker array and the company’s largest-ever rear chamber. That setup serves up a crisp, rich and full sound that belies the tablet’s thin body.

The battery, as we mentioned earlier, is pretty astounding. Not only does it offer a huge 10,100mAh capacity, but Huawei’s Smart Power Conservation feature to make the most of it. The arrangement allows for up to 14 hours of local video playback, or a battery life of up to 380 days in standby mode. Yes, that’s right: when not being used, the battery will last for over a year. And once the battery is drained, 100W Huawei SuperCharge fast charging means you can fully replenish it in under an hour.

The Huawei MatePad Pro 12.2-inch is also a brilliant piece of design. Not only is it petite and lightweight for a 12in tablet, weighing only 508g and being just 5.5mm thick, it’s also gorgeous to behold. Buyers can opt for a classic black colourway, which sports a glass fibre finish, or opt for the Premium Gold edition. The latter sports a ‘Golden Silk’ finish, with the rear cover featuring a shimmering, multi-layered look reminiscent of the luxurious fabric. This is achieved by taking aviation-grade glass fibre and polishing it over 1000 times – an intensive process that you’ll find is well worth the effort when viewed in the flesh.

To find out more about the Huawei MatePad Pro 12.2-inch tablet, its pioneering screen and its ground-breaking array of features, check out the Huawei website now.