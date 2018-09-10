The Hadoro OnePlus 6 Carbon transforms the budget flagship into a luxury showpiece

Keeping with the company's tradition, the OnePlus 6 is a fantastic, flagship-quality handset that undercuts its premium rivals with a more affordable price point – but French designer brand Hadoro Paris throws that concept out with window with its new OnePlus 6 Carbon edition. Crafted in partnership with OnePlus, this upgraded edition of the handset features a wavy Aero Damascus Carbon material on the back, which is created by interlacing 36 layers of carbon fiber with aircraft-grade aluminum. No two phones look exactly alike, plus you can add engraving on the side of the phone, and all of them have a glowing OnePlus logo seen through sapphire glass. Fancy? Yeah, we'd say so. And it's priced to match, unsurprisingly: the OnePlus 6 Carbon sells for €2700 and is available for pre-order now.