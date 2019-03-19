The Black Shark 2 is a flagship gaming phone with an emphasis on control

Xiaomi's newly announced Black Shark 2 ($480) is a styish gaming phone with more than a few tricks up its sleeve. The handset sports a unique pressure-sensitive display that can be used to cram in more controls and map specific buttons on the left and right of the screen. It's a design choice Xiaomi hopes will make users less reliant on physical pheripheals, but it's only the tip of the iceberg. The Black Shark 2 also features 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage as standard, two 48MP and 12MP rear-facing cameras, a fast-charging 4,000 mAh battery, vapour cooling chamber for better performance, and a super-quick Snapdragon 855 processor. That rather delightful 6.39in display should also reduce flicker at low brightness, cut down on touch latency, and improve colour accuracy. Unfortunately, the Black Shark 2 is only avaialble in China for now - so keep those fingers crossed for a release in the West.