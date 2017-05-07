Espresso yourself with this coffee-making phone case

Bloop! You’ve only gone and dropped your fancy phone in the coffee pot again. If only the joe could go in your mo’ and not the other way around. While you muse on how to foam milk with a microspeaker, perhaps you ought to back the Mokase case on Kickstarter. A caffeine-packed shell for your mobile, wack one of the bespoke Mokaromi coffee wafers in the special slot, tap the app and - call me Giuseppe and make me one to go - you’ve got an espresso coming out of your phone, with no damage to the internal widgets and wires. Magnifico.