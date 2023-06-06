Gaggia’s new Accademia espresso machine adds a touchscreen to quality coffee

Anyone that needs a caffeine fix to start their day will likely recognise the name Gaggia. The brand has been manufacturing high-quality coffee machines for the past 85 years. And it’s new flagship espresso machine brings a more modern twist to your morning cup of Joe. Dubbed the Accademia, this new espresso machine packs a 5-inch touchscreen display onto a stainless steel bit of kit, that can squeeze out 19 different beverages.

Gaggia’s new Accademia offering is a bean-to-cup espresso machine that both grinds and brews. The brand is aiming for premium cuppas with this new machine. It’s a stainless steel bit of kit, available in two finishes: one with a glass mirror panel, and one with a brushed steel panel. Both models house a new 5-inch touchscreen on the front, which allows you to control the machine. You can punch in your drink of choice and customise the brew, even while it’s being made.

Next to the Accademia’s touch panel, you’ll find a steel control knob to control the machine’s other functions. It controls the milk wand, which you can use to froth milk to perfection. You can steam the milk yourself, or opt for one of Gaggia’s pre-programmed options. The on-board grinder is made from ceramic for better performance, and you can completely adjust your bean grind. The Accaedmia also comes packing a removable brewing head crafted from zinc.

Fancy smartening up your morning brew? Both models of Gaggia’s new flagship Accademia espresso machine are available to order. You can purchase directly from the brand, with the machines starting at $2499/£1799.