Catch of the day: Alexa hooks up with Big Mouth Billy Bass

Amazon’s Alexa gets everywhere these days, doesn’t she? Phones, cars, toilets and now novelty toys that we all thought got left in the ‘90s. Fresh from his appearance in an episode of The Sopranos in 2001, Big Mouth Billy Bass is back with a new talent: he now works with Amazon’s AI voice assistant. Just use Bluetooth to pair the scaley chatterbox to your preferred Echo device and it’ll use Billy as a mouthpiece for Alexa, meaning all commands and requests will be answered by the lip-syncing fish. Ask her to play some music and Billy will even ‘dance’ to the beat, or you can still press his big red button to make him sing a song, although he’s learned a new ditty called Fishin’ Time. You can order an Alexa-compatible Billy for $39.99 from 1 December, just don’t forget you also need an Echo of some sort to pair him with. What a time to be alive.