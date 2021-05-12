Amazon gives its Echo Show 8 and 5 smart displays a springtime spruce-up

So you’re interested in one of Amazon’s Alexa-enthused smart displays but are slightly put off by the Echo Show 10’s ever-so-slightly unnerving swivelling? Well, you might be interested to learn that Amazon has just updated two of its very much stationary Echo Shows, the big-screen 8 and the diddy bedside table-suited 5. The £120 Echo Show 8’s (pictured) camera gets a major resolution boost up to 13MP, and it’s able to pan and zoom to keep you centred on video calls, without the device itself moving. A built-in camera cover means you can hide the all-seeing eye when not needed, and there's a new octa-core processor in there, too. The Echo Show 5 also has a better camera (double the megapixels) than its same-size predecessor and now comes in three colours: Charcoal, Glacier White and a new Deep Sea Blue. At £75, it’s a bit cheaper too. Pre-orders are now live now, with the new products expected to start shipping next month.