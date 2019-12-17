But what will you actually end up doing with the Echo Show 8? It’s probably best to start with the parts Amazon’s Echos make difficult.

They are not great for YouTube, which may well be one of your primary uses for such a screen if you want more than just the voice activated stuff and the weather. Google owns YouTube, and obviously wants to avoid making it a selling point here.

Amazon and Google: they ain’t buddies.

You use the built-in browser to watch YouTube. It works, but feels a clumsy workaround in what is meant to be a next-generation way to interact with the tech in your home. Netflix is a no-go too, another major issue for some of you.

The Echo Show 8 works best with Amazon’s stuff: Prime Video and Amazon Music. But you can use Spotify, which seems more fundamental than any of the missing video bits.

Alexa also allows things called routines, little pre-programmed commands that fire off multiple actions from a single voice prompt. Obvious uses for this are to switch off a bunch of smart stuff when you go to bed — lights and the like — use it as a shortcut to a specific music playlist or to set several things in place when you get home.

Routines aren’t hard to make, but the simple effort required likely means most won’t use them. Humans: lazy, aren’t we?

They’re worth exploring if you use both a smart thermostat and smart light bulbs, though.

Alexa also supports Skills. You can think of these as ways to increase the assistant’s vocabulary, or as modules that let you Show 8 communicate with things like Sonos speakers, Hue lights or smart home cameras. It also helps simplify how Alexa operates.

We’re not at the level of Blade Runner AI yet, and Skills let Alexa know what you’re chatting about if you say, for example, “Alexa, turn on the TV”. They provide context, reducing how clever Alexa actually needs to be when you first switch her on in your home.

Here’s another area where Amazon and Google have slightly different approaches. Amazon patches up an in-development digital assistant with Routines and Skills. Google’s Assistant speech interactions are better, and feel a bit more natural, but don’t have quite the same kind of manual customisation as you get here.

The two approaches are valid. Amazon’s is more pragmatic, Google’s is more advanced in a techy sense.