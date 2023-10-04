Can you guess how much Simba’s latest Hybrid Ultra mattress costs?

While there are plenty of bedroom gadgets that promise a better night’s sleep, it all starts with your mattress. It’s where you find yourself resting for hours at a time to catch some shut-eye, so comfort is essential.

And the folks over at Simba reckon they’ve whipped up a blissfully comfortable new mattress in their labs. Dubbed the Simba Hybrid Ultra mattress, it uses new materials and design to deliver a more comfortable resting place (though, not final, we hope).

Packed inside Simba’s Hybrid Ultra, you’ll find a combo of coconut fibres and latex for added support and cushioning. The brand reckons this mattress can mould to your body shape. You’ll find two layers of Simba’s own foam creation for a cooler night’s sleep, since the material is up to 30x more breathable than standard memory foam. The top layer of wool, bamboo, and Kapok brings further breathability thanks to natural materials.

Overall, the mattress has 13 different layers, resulting in 34cm of depth. Such a deep mattress promises a comfy night in bed. Alongside this, there are 8500 springs to support your body however you sleep. And such a luxurious mattress comes with a luxury delivery. Simba’s VIP delivery ensures two people drag your new mattress up the stairs, set it up, and dispose of the old one responsibly. It’s a nice touch, but it certainly helps to explain the price of this gargantuan.

Fancy swapping out your mattress for Simba’s latest and greatest? The Hybrid Ultra retails from an eye-watering £2600 for a single, £3800 for a double, £4000 for a king, and £4500 for a super king. It’s available to order now, directly from the brand. And your new mattress comes with a 200-night trial in case you change your mind, or your wallet feels a little deflated.

