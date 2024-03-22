I’ll be sleeping better soon thanks to Simba’s mattress sale with discounts up to 25%

While most of us prefer a chocolate egg around Easter time, I’d be happy with a better night’s sleep. And a more comfortable one, at that. While you won’t see the Easter bunny hopping round with a bunch of top mattresses, you can help yourself. Or rather, Simba can. The popular mattress brand is offering up to 25% off its range in a sale right now.

Until 11:59pm on 1 April, you can score up to 25% off Simba mattresses. This discount gets automatically applied when you shop directly from the brand. A whole slate of mattresses in the line-up are reduced in the sale. But, here are the top deals from the crop:

Simba’s range of mattresses are a mix of memory foam and spring mattresses. They’ve been designed to be more comfortable, while keeping you cooler at night. You’ll find 3000 springs, 6 different layers, and a depth 25cm. Simba promises support from edge-to-edge, aiming to give you a more comfortable night’s sleep.

Plus, Simba’s Earth mattress range has caught our attention, thanks to its sustainable materials and use of QuadCore technology. This stuff groups the springs together in bundles of four, as opposed to the more traditional setup of entire rows or larger group. It gives you more support while you rest.

