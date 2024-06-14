Samsung’s Galaxy Watch FE is cheaper and better than the Apple Watch SE – here’s why
The Galaxy Watch FE is Samsung's answer to the cheaper Apple Watch SE. But what can it do? Here's what you need to know
On the look-out for a new top smartwatch? You might want to turn your attention elsewhere. Samsung has just revealed its Apple Watch SE competitor – the Galaxy Watch FE. It offers a similar set of features to the more expensive models, with a few things trimmed off. And it comes in a smaller 40mm size.
Samsung’s Galaxy Watch FE wants to bring health and fitness monitoring to everyone, without having to shell out hundreds. Sporting a sleek 40mm design, the Galaxy Watch FE comes in three charming colours: Black, Pink Gold, and Silver. It looks slightly slimmer than the other Galaxy Watch models. To top it off, it has a Sapphire Crystal glass face, which can resist your everyday clumsiness. Watch bands with blue and orange stitching add a splash of colour to the watch. And with the one-click band swapping feature, you can mix and match to your heart’s content.
The Galaxy Watch FE comes with Samsung’s BioActive Sensor, offering a plenty of fitness features. It offers heart rate alerts, blood pressure monitoring, and even ECG capabilities. You can also monitor your sleep, get coached into better sleeping habits, and be gently nudged to create a sleep-friendly environment.
For the workout warriors, the Galaxy Watch FE tracks over 100 different workouts and provides advanced running analysis to keep you injury-free and efficient. It even offers personalised heart rate zones so you can set goals that match your unique capabilities. And if you need a bit of extra motivation, the watch dishes out encouraging messages to keep you moving towards your fitness goals.
Living in the Samsung Galaxy ecosystem? The Galaxy Watch FE seamlessly integrates with other Samsung devices. Misplace your phone? The watch can help you find it. Want to control your smartphone camera? Do it from your wrist. Need to pay for that post-run smoothie? Samsung Wallet on the watch has you sorted.
So how much does all this set you back? The Galaxy Watch FE will be available directly from Samsung from 21 June and will set you back £199. While the Apple Watch SE packs similar health and fitness tracking capabilities, the Galaxy Watch FE ups the ante with advanced sleep coaching and personalised heart rate zones.