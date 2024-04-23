Rokid wants to get you using AR every day with this new device

While the latest AR and VR gear is cool, I’m not quite convinced you could use it every day just yet. There’s not enough to make the experience seamless enough to your daily life. But Rokid wants to change this. The new Rokid AR Lite suite combines the Max 2 glasses and Station 2 host into one offering for something that’s supposed to be more intuitive. The brand reckons its enough to get you using AR every day.

Rokid’s new AR Lite suite combines the Rokid Max 2 glasses with the Rokid Station 2 host unit, all jazzed up with some seriously clever tech. The chunky, cumbersome VR headset you know has been chucked out the window. Instead, you’ll find something that won’t have you feeling like you’re gearing up for a space mission. The Max 2 glasses tip the scales at just 75 grams. Rokid wants them to be so lightweight, you might forget you’re wearing them.

The Rokid Max 2 glasses aren’t just light; they’re also smart. They come with an active system for adjusting interpupillary distance – no more fiddling around with mechanical sliders. And for those of us who need prescription lenses, there’s a seamless diopter adjustment feature that covers a range from 0.00D to -6.00D. As for colours, you can snag these specs in Midnight Black or Dawn Silver.

Now, onto the brains of the operation: the Rokid Station 2. This sleek little host unit, dressed in an aluminium alloy frame, is not just a pretty face. It’s powered by the latest 4nm Qualcomm chip, making it a powerhouse for graphics and AI tasks. Plus, it packs a hefty 5000mAh battery to keep you going longer and 18W fast charging to juice back up. The beauty of this is you haven’t got to cram extra tech into the glasses, which slows things down and makes them heavier. Nor do you need to rely on your smartphone. Instead, you get a seamless AR experience from the devices themselves.

But it’s not all about looks and power. The whole idea of the AR Lite suite is to make things more intuitive to use. How? It ditches physical buttons in favour of touch controls. They mimic the gestures you’re already using on your phone, so are easy to pick up. Features like multiscreen mode, motion mode for stable viewing on the go, and spatial screen casting aim to convince you to use AR every day. The whole shebang is expected to set you back $799 (but pricing is yet to be confirmed), and will be available directly from Rokid’s website.

Connor Jewiss About Connor is a writer for Stuff, working across the magazine and the Stuff.tv website. He has been writing for around seven years now, with writing across the web and in print too. Connor has experience on most major platforms, though does hold a place in his heart for macOS, iOS/iPadOS, electric vehicles, and smartphone tech. Just like everyone else around here, he’s a fan of gadgets of all sorts! Aside from writing, Connor is involved in the startup scene. This exciting involvement puts him at the front of new and exciting tech, always on the lookout for innovating products. Areas of expertise Mobile, macOS, EVs, smart home