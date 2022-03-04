Oral-B announces a new AI-powered toothbrush, available later this year

When it comes to brushing your teeth, everyone knows the drill… right? Well, Oral-B is aiming to bring AI into your bathroom to help you take your oral hygiene routine to the next level.

While writing smart toothbrush still feels weird, Oral-B has been leading this front for a few years now. The company’s iO toothbrush series has packed clever features into your mouth-cleaning wand.

Oral-B’s latest toothbrush, the iO10, is the smartest one yet. It comes with a separate AI device called iOSense to tell you optimal brushing times, where to brush in your mouth (so you don’t miss a spot), and how to brush with feedback.

Image from Oral-B

You’ll also find a color display to choose brushing modes, a sensor that tells you when you’re brushing too hard, and an app for you to view all of your feedback. The app will even show you a 3D graphic and timer, so you brush your teeth as efficiently as possible!

What’s the point of all these “smart” features? Oral-B claims the tech inside the latest toothbrush can remove 100% more plaque than a normal brush, whiten your teeth, and give you healthier gums in a week.

While just announced at the Mobile World Congress 2022 tech expo, the latest clever-clogs toothbrush isn’t quite available yet. The iO10 will start selling in September, but in the meantime, you can pick up one of Oral-B‘s other smart toothbrushes.