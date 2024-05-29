Nomad’s new wallet tracker fixes my biggest AirTag gripe

Despite not losing things very often, I like to be prepared. I’ve got eight AirTags currently scattered about and paired to my iPhone – on keys, in suitcases, and in my wallet (and the fiancée’s purse). That last one has always bothered me, though – my wallet. The AirTag isn’t quite thin enough to fit in my wallet, so there’s a noticeable misshapen bulge on the rear. But this new wallet tracker from Nomad fixes my biggest AirTag gripe, and offers the same experience (if not, better).

This slim, rechargeable tracker, shaped like a credit card, fits seamlessly into wallets or purses and integrates with Apple’s Find My app. For $40/£39, it offers a rugged polycarbonate body, IPX7 waterproofing, and a five-month battery life, rechargeable via Qi or MagSafe chargers. That MagSafe compatibility is a huge deal, as you don’t need to fiddle around with pesky CR2032 battery cells any more.

Unlike Apple’s AirTag, it lacks precision finding from the UI chip, but compensates with its sleek form factor and utility. So while it won’t guide you to the exact spot, it will get you close enough to start your search. Perfect for the forgetful, the Nomad Tracking Card can still help locate your misplaced valuables using the Apple Find My network. This means it can ping all iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, and other Apple clobber with Find My enabled completely anonymously. So, you’ll know exactly where your wallet is at all times.

Nomad’s new tracker solves my biggest gripe with AirTags – the size and shape. It’s something Apple is reportedly working on with a second-gen tracker, but that’s not guaranteed and isn’t due until 2025. I’ll be slotting one of Nomad’s trackers into my wallet. And if it takes your fancy, it’s available to order directly from the brand. The Nomad Tracking Card is priced at $40/£39/€46, and will ship in August.

Connor Jewiss About Connor is a writer for Stuff, working across the magazine and the Stuff.tv website. He has been writing for around seven years now, with writing across the web and in print too. Connor has experience on most major platforms, though does hold a place in his heart for macOS, iOS/iPadOS, electric vehicles, and smartphone tech. Just like everyone else around here, he’s a fan of gadgets of all sorts! Aside from writing, Connor is involved in the startup scene. This exciting involvement puts him at the front of new and exciting tech, always on the lookout for innovating products. Areas of expertise Mobile, macOS, EVs, smart home