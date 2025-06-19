Satechi FindAll Glasses Case makes your specs almost impossible to lose

Apple’s Find My network can be a godsend if your iPhone or AirPods go walkabout – and now the Satechi FindAll Glasses Case has come along to make your specs harder to lose too.

Made from vegan leather (AKA not leather at all), the Satechi FindAll Glasses Case has Bluetooth 5.4 LE onboard, so once you’ve added it to your Find My app you’ll be able to use your phone to track the case down when you can’t remember where you put it.

There’s no ultra-wideband onboard, so it won’t be as accurate as Apple’s AirTags, but it should still help you narrow down the search to the point that you can trigger the 80dB SOS chime and use your ears to locate it. That’ll also go off as a ‘don’t forget me!’ alarm if you leave it behind anywhere.

The 150mAh battery inside should last up to eight months and it supports wireless charging (both Qi and Qi2). If you have a MagSafe charger you can also stick it to that.

Shaped like a Toblerone to ensure it’s compatible with as many pairs of glasses as possible, including Ray-Ban Meta’s AI pairs and those slightly odd ‘extended reality’ ones, you can choose from three colours: black, sand and desert rose. When your glasses aren’t inside, it also folds down flat to make it easier to carry around.

The case will set you back £40/$50 and Satechi’s FindAll range also includes a luggage tag, a keychain, and a Tile-style card for slipping into your wallet.