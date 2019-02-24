No prizes for guessing which laptop Huawei’s refreshed MateBook X Pro is gunning for

We absolutely loved the first MateBook X Pro, a laptop that was almost rudely accomplished given Huawei’s relative infancy in the game. The 2019 version is largely unchanged from a design point of view, sporting the same all-metal unibody, recessed webcam and near borderless 13.9in LCD display. Under the hood, however, it’s a different story. With 3.5x improved integrated graphics and an option to add NVIDIA's GeForce MX250 graphics card, it’s an improved on-the-go gaming device. There’s an upgraded Intel Core i7 processor, and you can now perform gestures on the touchscreen, such as swiping down with three fingers to take a screenshot. Chuck in OneHop, Huawei tech that lets you transfer photos, videos and documents from phone to laptop with just a tap, and there’s good reason for Apple fanboys to be envious.