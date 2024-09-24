Ever wondered who’s faster: Lego Super Sonic or Lego Super Shadow? Now you can know for sure by hurling their minifigs across the room and seeing which one hits the wall first. Or, you know, be a bit more mature, behave yourself, and carefully put together two new Sonic the Hedgehog Lego sets. Well, once they’re out. They’re due from Lego in January 2025.

First up is the wallet-friendly Sonic’s Campfire Clash ($19.99/£17.99). This 177-piece number finds the blue hero chilling, toasting a marshmallow before his campfire. So of course he’s then unsportingly attacked – on his day off, no less – by G.U.N. Beetle and G.U.N. Hunter. Fortunately, although Sonic forgot his tent, he did bring a massive launcher, allowing you to hurl the speedy hedgehog at his foes, smash them to bits, and lose half a dozen pieces under the sofa forever.

Next up, we get Super Shadow vs. Biolizard. This nets you 419 pieces for $44.99/£39.99, and – more importantly – a brick-built Biolizard. Don’t worry – he won’t take over your Lego shelves with his villainy. And that’s because the set also includes Super Sonic, Super Shadow and the speed sphere launcher.

Here we (Le)go!

These sets join recently announced Sonic Lego, including Super Sonic vs. Egg Drillster ($77.99/£69.99, 590 pieces), which provides another Lego outing for Dr. Eggman. In his absurdly oversized vehicle, he can smash everything in his path, blithely ignoring that the included ‘lab’ only has one wall and he could have instead stealthily sneaked around the side to nab his prize. The massive idiot.

As ever, Lego folks are very happy with their lot. Designer Frédéric Roland Andre said he was delighted “bringing to life beloved heroes like Super Sonic and Shadow, as well as iconic villains like Biolizard” so fans could take “favourite characters and moments from the screen into the physical world of play”.

As Sonic himself might say, if he’d supplied a quote (he didn’t): “These look to be really rather fine Lego sets, and you’d probably enjoy them if you’re a fan of my highly regarded video games.” But then he never really was one for memorable catchphrases.