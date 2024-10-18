My top Fire TV Stick pick is being replaced by something better

Ever the popular smart device, Amazon’s Fire TV Stick gives you instant access to an arsenal of shows and films. The Fire TV Stick Lite was my top pick, giving you the most value for your money. But there’s something even better that’s just been released – the Fire TV Stick HD.

This device replaces the regular Fire TV Stick and Lite version, while bridging the gap between features. Better still, it’s still pretty affordable at $35/£40.

Design-wise, it’s the same sleek black stick you’ll jam into the HDMI port on your telly. Amazon’s still sticking with a micro USB for power, which feels a bit retro in 2024. But you get the cable and power plug included, so you won’t need to go fishing for extras. It’s a little surprising Amazon hasn’t made the jump to USB-C, but maybe it’s saving that for a ‘pro’ version.

As for what’s inside, it’s familiar territory. The Fire TV Stick HD will serve up your favourite shows in 1080p HD and supports HDR, HDR 10, HDR10+, and HLG. Don’t expect the high-flying Dolby Vision or Dolby Atmos features, though – they’re reserved for the 4K models. Still, you’ll get Dolby-encoded audio, so your films and series should sound decent enough if you’re not too picky.

What’s genuinely nice to see here is that the entry-level stick now comes bundled with an Alexa Voice Remote. That means you can ditch the couch search for the TV remote and just bark commands at Alexa to play the latest episode of your favourite show. It’s got controls for power and volume, and yes, batteries are included.

In terms of streaming services, there’s no lack of choice. Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV+, and the rest are all still on board, so if you’ve got an account (or seven), you’re sorted. Amazon Luna’s even here if you’re into game streaming. Naturally, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth LE, and Bluetooth 5.0 make connecting everything a breeze.

It’s a pretty solid package for the price, but if you’re looking for ultra-crisp 4K and all the bells and whistles, you’ll want to look elsewhere in Amazon’s line-up. The all-new Fire TV Stick HD is available to order now for $35/£40. Amazon’s clearing out the old Fire TV Stick and Lite models, so if you’ve had your eye on those, better grab them quick before they’re gone.