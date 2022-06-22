Montblanc’s new Summit 3 luxury smartwatch features Wear OS 3

Montblanc is a brand synonymous with luxury, and high price tags. So, it only makes sense for the company to release a smartwatch, right? Well, with two iterations behind it, Montblanc’s Summit 3 heads out to consumers later this year. The smartwatch marks Wear OS 3’s debut in a non-Samsung wearable, and packs in all the usual smartwatch features you’ve come to know and love.

In a surprise software partnership, Google and Samsung announced Wear OS 3, sort of combining the two companies’ smartwatch OSes. Since the launch, Wear OS 3 has only been available on Samsung smartwatches, so the Summit 3 is the first wearable to break that trend. The Summit 3 will showcase Wear OS 3 without Samsung’s skin, which should offer a cleaner experience, like stock Android. It’s an interesting look at the software the upcoming Pixel Watch will use, though many features are yet to be announced.

As for the smartwatch itself, Montblanc has all the features you’ve come to expect. You’ll find the brand’s own fitness app with support for sleep tracking, step counting, workout tracking, and blood oxygen monitoring. Since Montblanc has created this app itself, it’ll be interesting to see how well it performs when the Summit 3 is released.

As with all Android smartwatches, you’ll get access to Google Play and the suite of Google apps. That means Google Maps navigation, Google Pay for NFC payments, and all the apps you can shake a stick at. From the looks of things, Montblanc is offering a range of its own watch faces for you to choose from. Inside, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Wear 4100 Plus chipset gives the watch the oomph it needs to run smoothly.

The Summit 3 will be available in multiple colour options. You can pick from either black, silver, or a mix of both for the main body of the watch. Montblanc is throwing in two straps with each watch, if that helps justify the cost at all. The silver option includes a black leather and blue rubber strap, the black includes both black leather and rubber straps, and the combi-coloured watch sports a green leather or black rubber strap.

So, how much does all of this cost? You can grab the luxury retailer’s latest smartwatch for €1250. We’d call the Summit 3 a fashion statement more than a smartwatch. If the high price tag doesn’t put you off, Montblanc‘s Summit 3 will be available on July 15. While the smartwatch does look rather tidy (albeit similar to others on the market), it’s a shame that you could get three Apple Watch Series 7s or Galaxy Watch 4s for the same cash.