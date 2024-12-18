LG’s 2025 QNED TVs have better colours than ever before

LG has pulled back the curtain on its 2025 QNED line-up, and these 4K TVs look better than ever. They take the best bits of OLED tech, and trickle it down to the slightly more budget-friendly QNED series. This year’s range is loaded with new features, including AI-powered everything, true wireless tech that cuts cords, and hyper-personalised user experiences that sound almost scary-smart.

Read more: The best upcoming TV shows in 2025

What’s new? The 2025 QNED range introduces LG’s proprietary Dynamic QNED Color Solution. That’s a fancy name for LG’s next-gen wide colour gamut tech. It replaces quantum dots with something allegedly better, producing colours as realistic as the ones in real life. The line-up is also rocking a 100% Colour Volume certification from Intertek, meaning those vibrant reds and deep blues should stay gorgeous no matter how bright you crank the screen.

On the connectivity side, LG is pinching its True Wireless 4K tech from its premium OLED M-Series and handing it to QNED owners. We’re talking full-fat 4K resolution at 144Hz with no noticeable lag, all courtesy of a Zero Connect Box. That’s a fancy little hub that transmits everything to your telly without a mess of cables. The TV itself only needs a power cord, leaving your gaming consoles and streaming boxes neatly tucked away.

As for brains, the 2025 QNEDs are rocking the new α8 AI Processor, which LG reckons has a 70% boost in AI performance compared to last year’s chip. It’s designed to make everything look and sound better: sharper faces, crisper text, dynamic tone mapping, and 9.1.2-channel virtual surround sound that makes it feel like the action is right in your living room. It’s also smart enough to enhance dialogue clarity without drowning out background audio – a godsend if you’re a Christopher Nolan fan.

The cherry on top is the AI Magic Remote. Now with a dedicated AI button, it does everything from suggesting content based on your viewing history to answering oddly specific questions. Underpinning all of this is webOS 25, LG’s smartest Smart TV platform yet. With five years of updates guaranteed, this operating system is all about hyper-personalisation. You get features like Voice ID, tailored content suggestions, and a Generative AI Gallery.

Size-wise, LG has expanded the line-up to include a gigantic 100-inch model, catering to anyone who thinks 98 inches was a bit small. The range starts at a modest (relatively speaking) 40-inches. As for availability and pricing, LG’s keeping quiet for now. But they’re likely to be a whole lot more affordable than an OLED of the same size.