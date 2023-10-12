The ZM 11 is a new watch with all the hallmarks of a Leica camera

Following the launch of last year’s ZM 1 and ZM 2, Leica has launched another wristwatch. Say hello to the Leica ZM 11, an integrated bracelet sports watch that celebrates timeless design and exquisite craftsmanship.

While the ZM 1 and ZM 2 impressed me last year with their classic designs and innovative movements, with a quick-set date pusher reminiscent of a shutter button, the ZM 11 is a little more simple, mechanically speaking.

The ZM 11 features the automatic Leica Calibre LA-3001, a movement engineered by Leica’s partner Chronode with the precision of -4/+6 seconds per day and an impressive 60 hours of run time.

The ZM 11 is measured in five positions, always guaranteeing accuracy, and is adorned with 35 jewels. Despite being a little more simple, the attention to detail is evident. The movement features meticulous sandblasting, brushing and polishing techniques, reminiscent of the movement finishes found on the Leica ZM 1 and ZM 2 watches.

Leica has said this Calibre not only paves the way for future innovations in the ZM 11 Collection, so it’ll be interesting to see why the brand comes up with next.

The Leica Calibre LA-3001 is encased in a 41mm case made from either titanium or stainless steel. It’s water resistance to 10 ATM.

The real highlight here is the dial, though, with a 3D face where light and shadow create depth. The dual-layered dial of the Launch Edition transforms from a sleek black to vibrant red, depending on the viewer’s perspective.

‘light and shadow’

The first watch face of its kind to create the impression of a gradient that is accomplished through fine mechanical craftsmanship, instead of relying on printed visuals. The brushed indexes with polished edges have a luminous filling to ensure high visibility in any lighting condition. The hands are diamond-cut, softly faceted, and feature a combination of deep brushed and sand-blasted surfaces that reflect beautifully as they catch the light.

So yes, the ZM 11 is incredibly to look at, but equally incredible to wear. It features a Leica Easy Change strap system which allows you to change straps on the fly by pressing a red dot button (there had to be one somewhere).

Strap options include a vulcanised rubber strap, a fabric watch strap, or my personal favourite, an elegant bracelet in either titanium or stainless steel.

The ZM 11 is available with the choice of three dial options: the ZM 11 Titanium Launch Edition, limited to 250 watches, with a black and red dial; the ZM 11 Titanium Coffee Black with a warm-black dial; and the ZM 11 Steel Midnight Blue with a blue and black dial.

The Leica ZM 11 will be available from the end of November at select Leica stores worldwide; with the price starting at £5845 for the Leica ZM 11 Steel with rubber band. That price raises to £6575 for the Leica ZM 11 Titanium with full Titanium band (approximately $7207 – $8638 USD).

Spencer Hart Buying Guide Editor About As Buying Guide Editor, Spencer is responsible for all e-commerce content on Stuff, overseeing buying guides as well as covering deals and new product launches. Spencer has been writing about consumer tech for over eight years. He has worked on some of the biggest publications in the UK, where he covered everything from the emergence of smartwatches to the arrival of self-driving cars. During this time, Spencer has become a seasoned traveller, racking up air miles while travelling around the world reviewing cars, attending product launches, and covering every trade show known to man, from Baselworld and Geneva Motor Show to CES and MWC. While tech remains one of his biggest passions, Spencer also enjoys getting hands-on with the latest luxury watches, trying out new grooming kit, and road-testing all kinds of vehicles, from electric scooters to supercars. Areas of expertise Watches, travel, grooming, transport, tech