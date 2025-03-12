If you love vinyl then you need this affordable limited edition watch

If you love vinyl, then you probably appreciate a classic like the Technics SL-1200 turntable. What better way to express your love than with a mini version on your wrist. Design outfit AndoAndoAndo clearly had the same idea and decided to make it a reality. It just unveiled this limited edition wrist watch, and frankly, I’m not sure whether to applaud or queue up a house set. Either way, I want one. It’s unlike anything I’ve ever seen before, is absolutely gorgeous, and costs less than you’d expect.

This wrist-sized homage to vinyl culture doesn’t just lazily borrow the name – it properly leans in. The watch is powered by a Miyota 9039 Premium automatic movement and replaces your bog-standard watch face with what looks like a tiny record player. There are no numbers to be found (just like a real turntable). Instead, there’s a constellation of dots standing in for the hours, minutes and seconds. It’s a design choice that screams “form over function,” but I’m here for it.

The brains behind the design, even admit it’s not the easiest thing to read. In fact, they practically encourage creative interpretation. They pointed out that the minute hand isn’t straight – styled after the turntable’s tonearm. But apparently that lets you interpret it in your own way. At least now if you’re running late, you really can blame your watch.

The larger red disc with the ‘A’ marks the current hour, while the smaller red disc handles the seconds. Although deciphering it might require a bit of patience and possibly a magnifying glass. Still, it’s an undeniably cool way to let everyone know you miss the days when music came with pops, hisses, and the occasional skip.

AndoAndoAndo’s Technics SL-1200 inspired watch is available to pre-order now in three finishes: red, black and silver, or gold and black. It’s priced at $438/£341, but if you fancy the all-gold version, that’ll run you $455. Shipping kicks off in April, but move fast – there are only 30 pieces being made, so when they’re gone, they’re properly gone.