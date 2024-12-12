Stuff

G-Shock and KFC team up for a super desirable limited edition watch

Only 11 G-Shock x KFC watches exist – one drops daily, so grab this finger-lickin’ timepiece before it’s gone!

KFC x G-SHOCK Watch

Here’s one for the “things you didn’t expect this year” pile: KFC and G-SHOCK have teamed up to create a limited-edition watch, and it’s as gloriously bonkers as it sounds. The fried chicken chain and Japanese watch brand are joining forces to celebrate an unexpected shared connection to Japan. Apparently, KFC has been the Christmas tradition over there since the ’70s.

G-Shock has reimagined its iconic 2100 timepiece in a rich, KFC red. The bold design is splashed with unmistakable KFC branding, ensuring you’ll never forget who brought you this finger-lickin’ wrist candy.

Because it’s a G-Shock, you get all the usual bells and whistles. That includes carbon core guard tech, shock resistance, 200-metre water resistance (though we can’t promise it’ll survive a dunk in gravy), alarms, countdown timers, and enough ruggedness to survive a bucket spill or two.

But here’s the twist: you can’t actually buy it. Nope. Not for love nor money. Instead, G-SHOCK and KFC are giving the watches away for free to a lucky few. Like, very few. There are only 11 of these timepieces up for grabs – one for each of the Colonel’s 11 herbs and spices, obviously.

So, how do you actually get one? Starting Saturday, 14 December, one watch will be up for grabs each day at 11:11am until Christmas Eve. If you’re quick enough, you can nab it from KFC’s shop and pay absolutely nothing.

If we were to guess, like anything limited edition in the watch world, these extremely limited models could be worth a lot of money one day, especially as there are so few of them made. Make sure to check in at 11:11am on Saturday!

