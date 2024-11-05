I think this could be one of the best value battery video doorbells

For those who don’t fancy rewiring their front porch for a video doorbell, there are smarter options that run on a battery. They often offer fewer features, but deliver a lower price to compensate. I think the new Ezviz HP3 Pro Video Doorbell is one of the best value options. It’s packed with enough features to make your traditional bell look positively prehistoric.

2K resolution is the headline feature here – you’ll see every visitor’s face in crisp detail. Night vision isn’t some grainy afterthought here; the HP3 Pro serves up full-colour footage, even after sundown. It can cover over 20 feet with a clarity that’ll catch every late-night prowler. The 162° field of view also means you won’t have to squint at a narrow, distorted image. You’ll get a wide-angle picture, perfect for seeing who’s lurking about without having to peer through the peephole.

One of my biggest gripes with video doorbells is that they might ping you every time a leaf blows by. That’s why Ezviz has thrown in AI-powered human detection. It’s designed to tell the difference between an actual human and the neighbour’s cat or passing delivery vans. The human-shape algorithm, combined with a PIR sensor, ensures the HP3 Pro only sends alerts when it spots a person within its detection zone.

On the practicality side, Ezviz has nailed it with two-way audio and pre-set responses. So, if you’re not up for a full conversation with your postie, you can quickly send a “leave it by the door” with a tap from the app. Speaking of which, all of this – video, audio, and custom settings – is accessible from the Ezviz app. Privacy-wise, Ezviz knows people don’t love monthly subscription traps. So, you get 32 GB of eMMC local storage – that’s enough for six months’ worth of video if you’re logging about six minutes a day. Optional cloud storage is also available.

The HP3 Pro is also mercifully free of wiring nightmares, thanks to a 5200mAH rechargeable battery and an included solar panel for eco-friendly, wire-free installation. Whether it’s rain or shine, the IP65 waterproof rating means this doorbell can handle it all. And with compatibility for Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, it slots nicely into most smart home setups.

Overall, the HP3 Pro hits a sweet spot with its blend of advanced features and accessible pricing. It’s available now on Amazon for £80. There are cheaper options available, but for the features Ezviz offers, this pick might be the best value.