This panning video doorbell can cover your entire yard, and is surprisingly cheap

There are plenty of video doorbell options to pick from, but most can set you back hundreds. You can opt for some more affordable options, but they often offer fewer features. Not this ringer from Imou. The Doorbell 2S Kit is the first video doorbell to come with a camera that can pan – giving you 180-degrees of vision. And, it still manages to come in for under $100/£100.

This isn’t just a gimmick. The Doorbell 2S uses a 3-megapixel, 2K lens with a 30-degree pan capability tacked onto a 166-degree wide-angle lens. Add that together and you’ve got 180-degree panoramic coverage of your front garden – without needing to drill in any clunky tilting brackets. Combine that with smart tracking tech, and you get fewer blind spots, more context in your recordings, and a good chance of catching the exact moment your Amazon parcel gets nicked.

Imou also packs a surprising amount of brains into this doorbell’s petite frame. You get infrared night vision that can actually see in the dark, a 0.3-second motion detection time, human detection so your dog doesn’t keep triggering it, and loitering alerts.

Of course, you’ll find plenty of the features you’d expect: two-way talk, pre-recorded replies, and full app integration with no subscription needed for basic features. Cloud storage starts at £3.49 a month, but is completely optional. It’s got a 5000mAh rechargeable battery that Imou reckons lasts up to 120 days, with USB-C charging and an optional hardwired kit thrown in. It’s waterproof and supports smart scenes and detection zones via the Imou app.

Then there’s the chime, which doesn’t just make noise. It actually helps to boost your Wi-Fi signal, houses an SD card for local video storage (up to 512GB), and offers ten different ringtones.

You can grab the IMOU Doorbell 2S Kit now from third-party retailers (like Currys in the UK) for $80/£80/€80, which includes the chime.