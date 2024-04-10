Honor’s latest phone is less than £200 and comes with a 5330mAh battery

If you’re eyeing up a new smartphone, the £1000 price that the latest handsets typically come with is somewhat off-putting. There’s a fine line between where a mid-ranger becomes a budget phone, and Honor’s latest falls straight into budget territory.

The Honor 90 Smart handset costs less than £200, comes with a 5330mAh battery, a 108MP camera, and huge 6.8-inch display. How’s that for bang for your buck?

The Honor 90 Smart promises a stellar photography experience for a budget device, with a 108MP camera packed inside. The thing’s got a sensor as big as much more premium devices, and a night mode that’ll make low-light photography a piece of cake. And if you fancy yourself a bit of a Spielberg, its multi-video recording feature is like having your cake and eating it too, capturing everything in sight without breaking a sweat.

But what’s a fancy camera without the juice to back it up? The Honor 90 Smart crams in a 5,330mAh battery that’ll easily see you throught the day. Honor claims this pocket powerhouse can keep you entertained for 16.6 hours, socially connected for 17.9 hours, or blabbering on the phone for 37.8 hours. And thanks to some clever tech wizardry, this slim jim promises to stick around longer than most relationships, retaining its battery health like it’s clinging onto its youth. Honor reckons it’ll stick to over 80% of its health after three years of usage. And when you do need to juice it up, 35W fast charging over USB-C will have you covered.

A 6.8-inch display leads the Honor 90 Smart, coupled with dual stereo speakers that are apparently 200% louder. The screen offers an FHD+ resolution which, in layman’s terms, means it’s sharper than a tack. You’ll be feasting your eyes on 16.7 million colours and a 91.3% screen-to-body ratio. And for the hoarders, this handset doesn’t shy away, offering 128GB of storage space that’s expandable.

Fancy Honor’s latest budget smartphone? The 90 Smart dresses to impress in Emerald Green and Midnight Black and is up for grabs directly from the brand and other retailers such as Amazon. Priced at £199.99, it’s a steal, and if you order from Honor directly, you’ll get a pair of Earbuds X6 for free. For those who prefer to spread the cost, Three is offering it from £17.50 a month with no upfront cost, making it easier to justify your new handset.

