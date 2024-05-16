This Honor smartphone is less than £300 and a portrait photography star

Shelling out £1000+ for the latest handsets isn’t the most appealing sell. But if you turn towards budget smartphones, you’ll often find features that aren’t quite up to scratch. If you’re a big Portrait Mode user, then this budget phone from Honor might be for you. It’s the 200 Lite, and it claims to be a portrait photography star with a 108MP main snapper.

The Honor 200 Lite packs a 108MP main camera that’s backed by a 5MP wide and depth sensor. There’s also a 2MP macro snapper for those up-close-and-personal shots. Round front, you’ll find a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with an ultra-slim bezel and a 90Hz refresh rate for buttery-smooth visuals. Whether you’re binge-watching or browsing, this display keeps things crisp and clear. It comes with a side of eye comfort thanks to its TUV Rheinland certification.

Under the hood, the Honor 200 Lite is no slouch either. It comes equipped with the Dimensity 6080 chip and a hefty 8GB of RAM (expandable with another 8GB of virtual RAM). Storage woes? Not here, with 256GB to fill up with your heart’s content. Powered by MagicOS 8.0 based on Android 14, it includes all the AI trimmings you didn’t know you needed with features like Magic Capsule and Magic Portal.

And because no one likes a dead phone, a 4500mAh battery has your back. It supports 35W fast charging to keep you powered throughout the day (and then some). Plus, with 5G, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.1, staying connected is as easy as pie.

Fancy stepping up your portrait photography game on a new budget handset? The Honor 200 Lite will be available to order in the UK directly from Honor soon. It’ll set you back £280, and comes in Cyan Blue or Midnight Black.

