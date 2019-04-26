Uno wants to be the only cable you’ll ever need

Chances are you’ve got a box or bag somewhere in your house that’s full of anonymous old cables and wires. You probably don’t even know what most of them are for and many are almost certainly obsolete. But with this Uno cable on the scene you can throw the whole lot away. At one end is a USB-C connecter but at the other is a magnet, with a trio of different attachments in the box: Apple’s Lightning connector, a regular Micro USB and another USB-C. It supports quick charging and data transfers, plus the magnets are strong enough to lift an iPad but will release if something snags the cable, saving your pride and joy from a nasty meeting with the ground. Uno has already hit its funding goal on Kickstarter and will start shipping in July for US$39.