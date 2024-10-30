This kit is the last microphone you’ll ever need to buy – here’s why

Reckon you’ve got a good idea for a podcast or YouTube vid? You’re probably best off picking up a microphone, but the best podcast mics can be a little expensive. Limiting yourself to a freestanding mic or lavaliers could cause problems down the line. So how about one that does both? That’s why I think Sennheiser’s new Profile Wireless mic kit is the last you’ll ever need to buy.

Sennheiser’s Profile Wireless system includes a receiver that can connect to just about any device, two clip-on transmitters with built-in mics, and a 2,000mAh mobile charger. The mics are small enough to clip onto your clothes, and offer a 2.4GHz wireless range of up to 800 feet in clear line of sight. And if you want to plug in a high-end lav mic or something more discreet, each transmitter includes a 3.5mm connector.

Play

You get 7 hours of battery life on the mics and the receiver, plus the charging bar to keep things juiced up on the go. Each mic has 16GB of internal storage and an optional “Backup Recording Mode,” so if the connection goes fuzzy, the mic itself keeps recording. There’s also a “Safety Channel Mode” that’ll capture a second audio track at a lower level, helping to dodge any clipping or distortion from unexpected loud sounds.

The design is as practical as it gets. The mics are already paired with the two-channel receiver, and connecting it to a device is straightforward with the included USB-C, Lightning, or audio cable adapters. A neat little OLED screen on the receiver shows audio levels, battery, and more. Plus, it flips automatically, thanks to a gyro sensor, for easy readability no matter where it’s positioned.

One of the Profile Wireless’s standout features is its clever workaround for the classic problem of handheld interviews with a tiny clip-on mic. You can attach the mic to the charging bar, slap on a foam windscreen, and you’ve got a larger mic that’s easier to handle. It’s also perfectly functional on a desk or tripod.

The Sennheiser Profile Wireless system is available for pre-order now at $299/£299/€299, with shipping expected later this year. For those eyeing similar gear, that’s a full $50 less than DJI’s comparable Mic 2 kit.