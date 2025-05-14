I’ve got a soft spot for the electric Renault 4 – here’s why you’ll feel the same

Stuff Verdict Anyone looking for a distinctive, personality-packed EV will warm to the Renault 4, especially in the Techno trim, which seems like great value to us. Pros Looks good on the outside and cool on the inside

Introduction

It’s hard to find anyone who doesn’t seem to like the new reborn Renault 5. The French carmaker hopes it’s going to be the same for this, the slightly-less-retrotastic Renault 4. Having passed an original edition on the road during my test drive, it’s hard to make too much of a connection; the new Renault 4 is posher and packs in a lot fancier stuff than the original incarnation. What is still present, though, is the practicality.

The Renault 4 is sold in a wonderfully simple way in territories including the UK, with a solo 52kWh battery pack and three trim levels: Evolution, Techno and the top-of-the-line Iconic. I got to spend some time behind the wheel of the middle-ground Techno and it’s a wonderful exercise in doing great things, while not busting the budget. The denim-effect material on the inside is a real treat, while the exterior is done well enough to make the Renault 4 look rather more upmarket than the pricing might suggest.

This is a bigger car than the Renault 5, although not by much, and sits on a slightly longer version of the same Ampr platform. In terms of practicality, it is probably going to be a slightly better bet, while still offering oodles of personality. Best of all, though, is that the pricing starts from just £26,995, although that loses some of the best bits of the higher-end trim models but a heat pump is standard on every car.

The styling

Renault designers are on a roll with their creations currently and the 4 continues the impressive tone set by the 5. The company seems very pleased with its illuminated grille and round LED headlight arrangement found on all models bar the entry-level edition. It does look quite cool, and things are just as snazzy at the rear with more neatness in the taillight styling. Along the sides, there are grooves pressed into the door panels and my test example had roof rails too. A retractable full length canvas roof is promised later on down the line.

The interior is part practical and part quirky, with some characteristically Renault touches. Up front, the cockpit area is dominated by the same digital dash and infotainment as seen in the Renault 5. It functions in much the same way too and, while it’s not the largest, the sat nav is more than acceptable. Meanwhile, underneath there are physical controls for climate settings. Always welcome.

The main quirk is Renault’s audio control stalk that sits down low behind the steering wheel. Combined with the drive mode shifter plus wiper and indicators, the area in front of the wheel feels a bit like stalk central. Meanwhile, getting into the back is another slightly quirky affair with doors that don’t feel as ergonomically well shaped as they could be. The legroom is passable in the rear, but it’s not overly generous. Family-focused buyers should therefore investigate closely.

Nevertheless, the trim and finish is upbeat and generally quite premium in feel given the relatively small price. I spent my time sitting in the denim-clad seats and they were very comfortable and looked a treat too, with the same material being added as flourishes elsewhere, like along the dash. It’s all quite fun and funky. The boot is another bonus, with a flat lip that you can slide boxy items into with ease or simply plonk your own behind on if you’ve stopped for a picnic. The boot space was much bigger than I’d expected too.

The drive

One of the best things about the Renault 4 is the way I was able to use the flappy paddles in front of the steering wheel to adjust brake regen, with the highest setting offering effectively a one-pedal drive setup. This works brilliantly and is the option I employed for most of my time behind the wheel. It’s complimented nicely by the steering, which felt just about right, not being too light and floaty and great fun through the turns.

There are drive modes to choose from, with Comfort sufficing for most driving tasks. Meanwhile, Sport turns the dash red and offers up a little more intensity on roads that deserve it. Considering its relatively high roofline, the Renault 4 is also very capable at handling bursts of power and tight corners. It doesn’t roll much at all and I was pleasantly surprised by that, as the appearance suggests the results might be otherwise.

However, another interesting quirk of the Renault 4 comes to light when you arrive at your destination. There’s no P for park option on the drive mode shifter mounted on the steering column. I pressed the electric parking brake, which secures the car, but it’s a setup that feels a little alien compared to the many EVs that do have P as part of the drivetrain selector arrangement. It’s no biggie and I did get used to it. In any case, pressing the power button off ensures the Renault 4 isn’t going to run away.

I found the Renault 4 generally quiet, although during longer distances on motorways there was wind noise evident, coming from either the doors mirrors or around the windows. Even when it’s driven enthusiastically, the Renault 4 also delivers respectable efficiency and seems more than able to clock up to 4 miles per kWh hour on average. Not bad at all really, and therefore perfectly suited to everyday, average-type drivers.

The technology

The 10.1in touchscreen that sits up on the dash is a workmanlike thing and, while the graphics are presentable, it’s decent rather than brilliant. Not matter, as the functionality is all there, mainly thanks to the Google-powered sat nav, which is both excellent and occasionally a bit annoying unless you spend time setting it up to behave exactly how you want it to. The same way it works on smartphones in other words.

The Renault 4 packs a heat pump as standard, which is always a boon for UK-bound cars. There’s also vehicle-to-load (V2L) charging, which is handy as it can be used to charge electrical appliances, like a coffee machine if you’re out for a picnic, or a laptop if work is on the cards. It’s a handy addition in an affordable model like the Renault 4. Top trim models add in heated seats as a treat for spending the extra cash.

As you’d expect nowadays, Apple CarPlay functions wirelessly in the Renault 4, plus there’s the added benefit of a wireless phone charger under the dash and a peppering of power ports for anyone who needs them. Let’s not forget ‘Hey Reno’, the voice-led instruction you’ll have to utter in order to wake Renault’s infotaintment assistant. I didn’t bother as I wasn’t keen on it in the Renault 5. You, though, might love it.

Renault 4 verdict

There is lots to be excited about at the smaller end of the EV spectrum currently, with some great cars up for grabs. The all-electric Renault 4 sits very comfortably alongside its slightly smaller relative, the Renault 5, but there’s also the Fiat Grande Panda, the Fiat 600e and the Jeep Avenger from the Stellantis camp plus the Citroen C3 Aircross too. Pickings are rich and not too budget-busting either, with something like the ever-popular MG4 still a strong option as well.

While the Renault 4 might not be quite as practical as we’d anticipated, it still holds its own against the competition and, considering how much it costs, is well worth exploring along with any of the other compact EVs mentioned above.

Stuff Says… Score: 4/5 Anyone looking for a distinctive, personality-packed EV will warm to the Renault 4, especially in the Techno trim, which seems like great value to us. Pros Looks good on the outside and cool on the inside Good value Techno model looks like the one to go for Range is perfectly acceptable for average motorists Cons Not quite as roomy as expected but boot is decent Access and the view out from inside is average Infotainment and audio setup is basic rather than brilliant

Renault 4 technical specifications

Powertrain Permanent magnet synchronous motor Battery 52kWh Power 148bhp Torque 180lb-ft 0-62mph 8.2sec Top Speed 93mph Range 247 miles Charge rate 100kW Cargo volume 420 litres