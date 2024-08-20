The Shure SM4 brings studio-grade recording to your home

The rest of the audio industry might be obsessed with podcast microphones right now, but Shure hasn’t forgotten the musical side of home recording. Wannabe pop stars, garage bands and bedroom vocalists are all catered for by the new Shure SM4, a condenser mic made with song production in mind.

The dual-diaphragm capsule has multiple layers of plosive protection (ironically a phrase guaranteed to create them when said out loud) for a consistent recording session free from unwanted popping. Shure says this helps cut down on how much time is spent in post-production. There’s also a bundle that adds a magnetic pop shield for even greater plosive prevention. Bespoke shielding then aims to eliminate any RF interference from your other instruments or recording gear – as well as home Wi-Fi networks.

A maximum sound pressure level (SPL) of 140dB means it can cope with drums and amplified guitars as well as acoustic instruments and softly-sung vocals. The cardioid pick-up pattern should cut down on unwanted noises from elsewhere in the room, while keeping a large enough sweet spot that vocalists don’t have to stay rooted to a single spot.

A swivel-mount clamp included in the box let you quickly get set up on a mic stand, and the XLR connection will play nicely with almost all enthusiast-grade recording gear.

The all-metal build should be able to take a beating and be no worse for wear, while the low-profile shape won’t dominate your home recording space, however small it might be.

The Shure SM4 microphone is available now for $199/£195/€229, including a swivel-mount clamp and carry case. There’s also a home recording kit bundle for $269/£249/€289 that adds a shock mount, magnetic pop filter, and higher-end case.