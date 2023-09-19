Logitech G Yeti GX adds RGB bling to your broadcasts

Upgrading from a gaming headset to a dedicated microphone is a must for any streamer – and if it’s going to appear on camera almost as much as you are, it should be a good-looking one. The Logitech G Yeti GX is just that: a svelte USB mic that’s decked out in RGB illuminations to give your desktop a glow-up, and packed with audio processing tech on the inside.

It’s essentially a gamer-friendly spin on the Blue Yeti, a long-time podcaster and streamer favourite before Logitech absorbed the company into its growing peripheral portfolio. A USB-C connection means it’s a plug-and-play upgrade, with no need for a separate audio interface or mixer.

The Yeti GX comes with a desk stand in the box, but mounts with a regular tripod thread so can be easily fixed to a third-party boom arm.

Logitech has dipped into its parts bin for the gain dial – it’s essentially the same scroll wheel you’ll find on the G Pro X Superlight 2 gaming mouse, only with an LED running through it to indicate settings and mute status. Two RGB lighting zones – one at the base of the mic and and one in the Logitech G logo on the rear side – can be fully customised to match your gaming setup using the G Hub software.

The dynamic capsule microphone has a supercardioid voice pickup pattern that won’t pick up unwanted background noise, like clack-happy mechanical keyboards. Automatic gain adjustment means clipping shouldn’t be an issue, and Logitech’s Blue VO!CE software lets you tweak the sound with filters and effects. A Smart Audio Lock mode then applies settings with one button press. There’s also a built-in pop shield to cut out plosives.

The Yeti GX is on sale right now, from all the usual PC hardware retailers, for $150/£150/€160.

Tom Morgan-Freelander Deputy Editor About A tech addict from about the age of three (seriously, he's got the VHS tapes to prove it), Tom's been writing about gadgets, games and everything in between for the past decade, with a slight diversion into the world of automotive in between. As Deputy Editor, Tom keeps the website ticking along, jam-packed with the hottest gadget news and reviews. When he's not on the road attending launch events, you can usually find him scouring the web for the latest news, to feed Stuff readers' insatiable appetite for tech. Areas of expertise Smartphones/tablets/computing, cameras, home cinema, automotive, virtual reality, gaming