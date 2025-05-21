Logitech’s G522 Lightspeed is the comfy headset my long gaming sessions need

Alright, I’ll come clean; I haven’t pulled an all-nighter to blitz through the latest AAA game release in years. But Logitech’s new G522 Lightspeed would be my top pick gaming headset for anyone that doesn’t have to worry about trivial things like childcare and getting up for work. As well as being gloriously comfy, these keenly-priced cans have all the connectivity you’d want and will outlast the most marathon play sessions.

Sitting above the G535 (and taking more than a bit of inspiration from the higher-end G733), the G522 Lightspeed is a curvier, altogether sleeker headset. It also looks the part thanks to the giant Lightsync RGB light panels built into each ear cup. Low-carbon aluminium and up to 27% post-consumer recycled plastic have been used for the frame, keeping weight to a head- and neck-friendly 290g.

A breathable suspension-style headband then relieves the maximum amount of pressure off your bonce. The ear cups also have particularly pillow-like cushions that completely envelop your lugs, and won’t cause discomfort if you’re wearing glasses or earrings.

Aimed mainly at PC gamers (the Astro range is still Logitech’s suggested go-to for console gamers), the G522 Lightspeed has the firm’s familiar tri-mode connectivity for Lightspeed wireless, wired USB, and Bluetooth gaming. It’ll keep connected as far as 30m away from your gaming rig (handy for midnight fridge runs) and has a big enough battery to last for up to 40 hours between charges. Or 90 hours if you can bear to turn off the RGB illumination.

40mm biocellulose drivers provide 24-bit/48kHz playback. Logitech promises pinpoint precision and crystal clarity, so scouting enemies by sound alone should be a cakewalk. A 10-band EQ and multiple game profiles are available for tweaking through the firm’s G Hub software and Logitech G mobile app.

There’s also a detachable boom mic good for 16-bit/48kHz recording – though Logitech’s BLUE VO!CE signal processing can’t stop you from shouting during especially hectic moments, so it’s on you not to wake the rest of the house.

Launching in black and white colour variants, the G522 Lightspeed is set to go on sale in mid-June. Expect to pay $179/£140 €169, with headsets shipping direct from the Logitech G website.