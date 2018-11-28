Costa’s Clever Cup is reusable and contactless-enabled

As people wisely start to think more about their wastage, reusable coffee cups are becoming increasingly popular. Costa’s Clever Cup won’t be winning any design awards, but it’s got something much better than a funky pattern: an embedded NFC chip that lets you pay for your Mocha with the cup. Powered by Barclaycard’s bPay technology, you can top up your balance and track payments via the bPay app. It’s not just for the black stuff either. If you see a contactless symbol, you can pay with the cup. Costa offers a 25p discount to anyone using a reusable cup, so if you’re a big coffee drinker, it’s a no-brainer. Pick one up right now for £15.