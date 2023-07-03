Gaggia revamps its Classic espresso machine with new Evo model

Gaggia’s been around since 1938, and its Classic machine first introduced at-home espresso in 1991. While tried and trusted, it’s time for things to get an upgrade. Enter the new Classic Evo espresso machine, which revamps one of coffee-lovers’ favourite machines. The new bit of kit comes in extra colours, upgrades some finishes, and tweaks things inside for a better brew.

First and foremost with the new Classic Evo machine is an updated look. While the original Classic was available in Red, Industrial Grey, Polar White, Thunder Black, Midnight Blue, and Lobster Red, the revamped version introduces three new colours. Gaggia‘s latest comes sporting the new Jungle Green and Sunshine Yellow colour options. Things also look a little different on the group head, ditching brass and chrome plating for a stainless steel surround.

Combining easy-to-use and professional features, the new Classic Evo still reckons itself a “pro-sumer” coffee machine. It’s for both the pros and the amateurs. Coming in at 23 cm × 38 cm × 24 cm, the espresso machine will fit right on your kitchen counter or a more professional setting. It also comes packing a traditional style boiler and oversize heating element, for precise temperature control.

Play

The redesigned group head doesn’t just look different, it’s also designed to give you a more durable and efficient machine. Gaggia also made the shower head and dispersion plate from stainless steel, for more even heat dispersion. You’ll still get up to 15 bars of pressure on the new machine, resulting in the familiar crema atop your espresso.

There’s a three-way solenoid valve to relieve pressure from the filter holder after pulling a shot. Fit with a drip tray, three-button control, and a milk-steaming wand, the Gaggia Classic Evo comes with all the bells and whistles you’d expect from the previous generation.

Fancy brewing your morning cup with an update to a coffee classic? The Gaggia Classic Evo espresso machine is available to order directly from the brand. It’ll set you back £499, and is available in all nine finishes.