Certina’s new chronograph features a carbon fibre dial inspired by padel rackets
The new Certina DS-7 Chrono Padel Edition by Marta Ortega features a carbon fibre dial for extra sportiness
If you’re looking for a sporty chronograph for summer then this new model from Certina might be the watch you’re looking for. The brand has stepped up support for the sport of padel with a new chronograph, the DS-7 Chrono Padel Edition by Marta Ortega.
The watch has been designed in collaboration with Marta and celebrates her achievements and the vibrant spirit of this fast-paced, popular and exciting sport.
The DS-7 Chrono Padel Edition by Marta Ortega is powered by a Swiss-made chronograph movement with Precidrive technology.
The black dial is designed to present precise sports timing results in a clear, easy-to-read format. The dial and 1/10th of a second display are framed by a green circle, and the hour/minute hands and indexes feature Super-LumiNova highlights.
The black PVD-coated stainless steel case frames a dial made from carbon fibre – the same material used in Marta’s padel racquet. The padel connection is further highlighted by a subtle detail on the dial: a small padel tennis ball at 6 o’clock.
Certina has been an enthusiastic supporter of padel since 2021, and Marta Ortega has been a brand ambassador since 2023. The 27-year-old Spanish star is one of the most exciting players in the game today. Currently ranked number 6, she is determined to take back the World Number 1 spot she first captured in 2019.
The watch has Marta’s signature impressed on the back of the case and is presented on a black synthetic fabric strap with green stitching.
Marta said of the partnership, “I’m delighted to see the DS-7 Chrono Padel Edition with my name on it. I had a lot of fun working with the creative team at Certina. They’re so supportive and they care so much about excellence, I can’t think of a better partner. I’ll wear my new Certina with great pride.”
Has the DS-7 Chrono Padel Edition inspired you to take up the sport?
The Cetina DS-7 Chrono Padel Edition by Marta Ortega is available from authorised retailers beginning in May, 2024.