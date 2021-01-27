Fujifilm’s X-E4 packs the latest tech into a compact and versatile body

If you wait long enough, often the headline-grabbing features from the latest cameras will trickle down to the slightly less pro, and crucially, less expensive models. And that’s exactly what’s happened with the interchangeable lens sensation, theFujifilm X-E4. It sports the same 26.1MP X-trans CMOS 4 sensor and high-speed processing engine seen in the X-T4, for a pinch of the price. It also includes phase detection autofocus points across almost 100% of the sensor and locks on as fast as 0.02 seconds, plus it’s adept with the latest face and eye tracking tech. Full-HD video at 240fps allows for plenty of slow-mo creativity or record 4K/30P 10-bit video via its HDMI port. With 18 film simulations and Fujifilm’s stunning colour science paired with a small body (4.7in x 2.8in x 1.3in) and light weight (364g), it’s the kind of camera that’s never a burden to take on your daily walk. Retro looks and future-proof tech is yours for £799 (body-only) and it’ll be available at the end of February.